Yerevan Mayor receives Russian Ambassador

Yerevan Mayor Hayk Marutyan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Armenia Sergey Kopirkin. Greeting the guest Mayor Marutyan expressed confidence that the Armenian –Russian relationship, particularly the exceptional relationship between Yerevan and cities of Russia will go on developing and expanding, highlighting the participation of the ambassadors of the two countries as well, the press service of Yerevan Municipality reports.

Congratulating Hayk Marutyan on being elected Yerevan Mayor, Ambassador Kopirkin noted that there is a wide field for cooperation between Yerevan and Moscow and Saint Petersburg as well as other big cities of Russia. This field covers the spheres of culture, sport, transport, wastes management and settlement of various urban problems. In this regard Hayk Marutyan outlined the similarities in the lifestyle and thinking of the people of the two countries which promotes development of the dialogue in practical issues between the cities of similar size. The participants of the meeting also discussed the issues related to the cooperation between the diplomatic missions and local self-governance bodies functioning in Yerevan and Moscow.