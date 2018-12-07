THEME: Short and lively campaign

What was the expectation of a citizen from the election campaign and what did he received?

There are two days left before the end of the campaign, and there may be surprises, but it is clear. What happened in the past 10 days was generally expected.

So, what were the prospective candidates promising in the provinces, what promises were heard by the voters in Yerevan, and finally, what kind of assumptions and analyzes are the basis for the election campaign approaching the border?

Discussion questions during the regular issue of “THEME.”

READ AND WATCH:

Other THEMES are here: