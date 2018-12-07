Armenia assumes chairmanship in EAEU (video)

Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who is in Russia on a working visit, participated in the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg.

The session was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kyrgyzstan’s President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, as well as Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan.

The narrow format session was followed by an extended one. The session participants summed up the EAEU annual activities during Russia’s chairmanship, highlighted the key sectors for further deepening the Eurasian integration, such as trade, energy and digital agenda.

In particular, they touched upon the activities aimed at eliminating barriers and restrictions, creating single market of goods and services, ensuring conditions for free movement of capital and labor and etc.

The leaders of the EAEU member states also observed the ongoing and organizational issues of the organization’s activity.

A decision was made to transfer the chairmanship in the EAEU to Armenia.