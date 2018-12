Liverpool defeated Bayern in the 15th round of the Premier League, which became a new record for the club.

In the first 15 meetings of the current Premier League, “Reds” scored 12 victories and finished three matches in a draw. Thus, during the 126-year history of the country’s Premier League, Liverpool showed its best.

Despite historic success, Liverpool occupies the second place in the Premier League after Manchester City, which has 13 victories, two draws and has already scored 41 points.