Aram Sargsyan: Our way of development is to become a country with European model, Western model

The “Menk”(We) bloc is in Masis in Ararat region. The first candidate for deputy Aram Sargsyan made suggestions. Touching upon the industry, he noted that there is a potential for the new technological implementation and operation of industry in Armenia.

According to Aram Sargsyan, the only solution to the problem of unemployment is the liberalization of the economy, political liberalization, the use of its natural resources.

“Our way of development is to become a country with European model, Western model,” he stated.

Sargsyan insisted that even in the cafes in the tourism sector it is possible to see the western capital, which brought something new.

Speaking of the supporters of the former government, Khachatur Kokobelyan, the second candidate of the party, stated: “There are political forces that were positioned in the former authorities or, as they were saying, they were working as oppositionists.”

According to Kokobelyan, it was seen from the above-mentioned votes: vote for the “criminal” budget of the former authorities, vote for the constitutional amendments, and the vote for the pension funds.

“Human trajectory is a guarantee of how it will present itself in the new parliament,” he explained his retirement to the activities of former oppositionists.