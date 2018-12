According to “A1+,” RA President Armen Sarkissian signed a document on granting Armenian citizenship to the member of “Sasna Tsrer” party Jirayr Sefilyan. However, Zhirayr Sefilyan mentioned that he has not heard the news.

“I am currently in Syunik, maybe they cannot find them. But I am glad that if so, you can congratulate me,” he said.