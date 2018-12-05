Experts discover black box of the crashed SU-25 jet. Criminal case initiated

The General Military Investigation Department of the Investigation Committee of Armenia is investigating the reasons of the crash of the SU-25 aircraft, advisor to the Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia Sona Truzyan wrote on her Facebook page.

According to the preliminary information, the military SU-25 aircraft conducting a routine training flight crashed on December 4 at about 10:20 am in the vicinity of Karaberd village located in the region of Maralik town of Shirak Province. As a result of the crash First Class Pilot, Lieutenant Colonel Armen Slavik Babayan and 3rd Class Pilot, Major Movses Gevorg Manoukyan have been killed.

The investigative-operative group headed to the scene immediately, led by Deputy Chairman of the Investigative Committee, Head of General Military Investigation Department Artak Krkyasharyan.

The black box has been discovered during the examination of the scene. Extra information will be provided on the process of the investigation.