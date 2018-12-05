Edmon Marukyan: Our subsoil has been sold, our factories have been plundered and now it’s time to deal with (video)

For Edmon Marukyan, a member of the Yelk faction, it was expected that the NA session did not take place because of the absence of quorum.

“It was obvious that they would not come. The story of Aram Harutyunyan has long been announced here from the podium. I do think there will be no quorum before the elections, and after the oath of the 7th Parliament all those who have not been elected as deputy will be deprived of their immunity,” said Marukyan to the reporters at thr National Assembly and added, “I think there is no problem, we can wait.”