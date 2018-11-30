LIVE Debate (video)

Election Campaign: “Issues of Foreign Policy and NK Issue Settlement on the Parties’ Agenda”

On November 30, at 17:30, a debate will be held at “A1+,” in the initiative of “Media Center” on the topic of “Foreign Policy and the Settlement of the NK Issue on the Parties’ Agenda.”

The speakers are:

Tatev Hayrapetyan, Candidate of “My Step” bloc

Stepan Grigoryan, Candidate of “Sasna Tsrer” Pan-Armenian Party MP

Vladimir Hovhannisyan, Candidate of “Citizen’s Decision” Social-Democratic Party

Hayk Paytyan, Candidate of “National Progress” Party

Armen Arakelyan – Candidate of “Menk” (We) Alliance