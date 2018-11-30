Aram Sargsyan: Elections are the harvest of votes

Today, the “Menk” (We) bloc was campaigning in the Lori region. Campaign participants marched through streets and yards chanting “You and I become We.” The leader of the alliance, Aram Sargsyan, notes that they inherited the culture of shouting from Nikol Pashinyan and it is a working mechanism. According to him, power in this election does not need chants, so they use this mechanism. According to Sargsyan, the elections are the harvest of votes and the harvester himself must go after his votes.

In general, alliance leaders are satisfied with the day; there is warm atmosphere everywhere, people are positive and have great expectations from the upcoming snap elections. Khachatur Kokobelyan mentions that people in Stepanavan, Spitak and Vanadzor fully understand the processes taking place in the country and the political forces are obliged to turn that positive mood into reality.