The press service of the Armenian Figure Skating Federation that Armenian figure skater Slavik Hayrapetyan took the 4th place at the annual international Tallinn Trophy 2018 Figure Skating competition in Tallinn, Estonia.

Anastasia Galustyan from the women’s section is in the 9th place in the overall standings.

Today, junior figure skaters born in 2009 will perform in the capital of Estonia. Liana Fanarjian from Irina Rodnina’s figure skating school will represent Armenia.