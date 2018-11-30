Bako Sahakyan Congratulates Day of Police Officer

President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Friday issued a congratulatory address to police officers and veterans, on the occasion of Police Officer Day.

“The protection of civil rights and freedoms, human, public and state interests, crime prevention and control, guaranteeing the rule of law are part and parcel of your service, which are among the cornerstones of our state-building process,” the address reads, in particular, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. “I am confident that you realize very well the imperative of proper fulfillment of your obligations. Your principal stance and professionalism, human and moral qualities, commitment and dedication contribute greatly to the trust of our citizens in police and the state, maintaining harmonious and healthy climate in the society.

The issues existing in the system are at the focus of the authorities, and the reforms underway are aimed at resolving them effectively. The activities with a view to improve your work and social conditions will be pursued further on.”