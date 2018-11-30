Vigen Chaldranyan: I did not put Suren Shahverdyan, but appointed him

Director of National Theater after Sos Sargsyan, Vigen Chaldranyan, appointed Suren Shahverdyan as artistic director, and he will continue to hold the position of the theater director. Meanwhile, a group of actors demand his resignation. According to them, actress Narine Grigoryan should be the artistic director, and actor Arman Navasardyan should be the director.

I’m not ‘adhered’ to the chair, I’m adhered to my dignity and my truth,” Vigen Chaldranyan told “A1+.”

“They plan to use the complicated situation ahead of the elections and to force me to resign. If you declare that this is your own theater, you must have a cadastre paper,” said the filmmaker.

To remind, Vahe Shahverdyan’s son Suren Shahverdyan has recently been fighting for the post of director of Russian dramatic theater after Stanslavski, but the director of the theater Fred Davtyan chose Karen Nersisyan. “I did not even know about that,” said Chaldranyan, “but it should not be considered that I put Suren in this place. I know Suren Shahverdyan for a long time ago. Suren Shahverdyan is a man of the theater. You do not want to work with me, I will work with Suren. Your job will be associated only with the artistic director. You will not have contact with the director,” said the filmmaker by adding that they must obey the state laws.