Aram Sargsyan: The most promising candidate is the candidate who is less known

The representatives of the “Menk” (We) alliance met today with the residents of the Arabkir administrative district of Yerevan w ith the slogan of “ You and I become We.” Aram Sargsyan, who leads the list of “Menk,” and Khachatur Kokobelyan and Anzhela Khachatryan, who are in the top three, held a campaign in Vanadzor.

The journalists asked Aram Sargsyan whether he is not worried that winning would be difficult because their rating candidates are not known. Aram Sargsyan replied: “The most promising candidate is the candidate who is less known. The time has passed for the famous ones. They are considered as one who did not keep the promises.”