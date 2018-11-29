A souvenir sheet with four stamps dedicated to the theme “Armenian history. 2800th anniversary of the foundation of Yerevan” has been cancelled and put into circulation in the Yerevan City Hall.

The cancellation was carried out by Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan, Acting Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Hakob Arshakyan, Chairman of the Board of “HayPost” CJSC Juan Pablo Gechidjian, the President of the Union of Philatelists of Armenia Hovik Musayelyan.

The background of the souvenir sheet depicts a fragment of a night view of the present Yerevan city.

The images on the stamps are presented in chronological order. The postage stamps of the souvenir sheet depict the excavated plan of Erebuni city, a fragment of Amiryan street photographed in 1920s, the building of Yerevan Railway Station and the National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet after A. Spendiaryan.

The souvenir sheet with four stamps is printed in “Cartor” printing house in France with the print-run of 15 000 pcs. The author of the souvenir sheet’s design is the designer of “HayPost” CJSC Vahe Muradyan.