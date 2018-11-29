Anna Hakobyan attends event in Moscow dedicated to 30th anniversary of Spitak earthquake

Anna Hakobyan, spouse of Armenia’s acting prime minister Nikol Pashinyan, on November 28 participated in an event titled the Chronicle of Humanism in Moscow’s Art Academic Theater dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Spitak devastating earthquake and 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide in the Ottoman Empire.

Anna Hakobyan was accompanied by Armenia’s Ambassador to Russia Vardan Toghanyan, Aurora Humanitarian Initiative co-founder Ruben Vardanyan, as well as a number of cultural figures and artists who delivered remarks during the event.

Sharing his impression from the event Anna Hakobyan stated that it contained very important messages. “Although the talk was about the tragedy that occurred 30 years ago, it was an event of gratitude, and gratitude is a high feeling and act. The event also contained a very important part relating to facts on how more than 100 countries provided support to the Armenian people. And one needs to think why today, when tens of thousands of people are being killed, displaced not due to natural disasters, but wars, people are not helping each other in the same way”, Anna Hakobyan said and thanked the event organizers.

The event aimed at expressing gratitude to all those people and states who showed unique humanism and provided support to the Armenian people at that difficult moment.

The event was organized by the Armenian Embassy in Russia, the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and Aznavour Foundation.