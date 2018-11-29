Car of Armen Gyulbudaghyants, provided by FFA, robbed

31 year-old Yerevan resident Martin Kobalyan, who applied to the Arabkir Police division, informed that on November 27-28 November, the front lights of the Porsche Cayenne car parked in front of the building at Komitas Avenue were stolen.

As reported by shamshyan.com, this car is registered in the Football Federation of Armenia and it is driven by the head coach of the Armenian national team Armen Gyulbudaghyants.

Materials are being prepared in the Investigation Department of the Arabkir Police Division.