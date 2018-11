The following photos have been sent to “A1 +” from Sasunik community of Aragatsotn region. This landfill is in the 4th village of Yerevan, on the road leading to Sasunik village in Aragatsotn region.

Sasunik residents report that the residents have informed to the former authorities about the landfill. The former governor promised villagers to clean the entire area.

The area has not only been cleaned but also has expanded and turned into an “existing” landfill.