Contractual military serviceman dies (video)

A contractual military serviceman has died in an avalanche in the village of Kakhakn, Gegharkunik province, caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today in his campaigning speech.

“I have bad news,” he said. “The soldier was found dead. I extend my condolences to all of his relatives, friends and close circles.”

At Pashinyan’s suggestion, the attendees of the event held a moment of silence in honor of the victim.

On November 28, the ministry of emergency situations said that a person is missing in an avalanche. The ministry had not specified other details.