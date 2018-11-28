Whether Henrikh Mkhitaryan will play in Ukraine, which announces military situation in country

The Ukrainian Football Federation has issued a formal statement regarding the military situation in the country.

“At the moment, the Football Federation has not received any suggestions or orders from law enforcement agencies or other state bodies to restrict or to ban the games in Kiev and in 10 other provinces where military martial was declared. The Ukrainian Football Federation has not received any documents from UEFA at all, on transferring or postponing the Champions League or Europa League,” the federation said in a statement.

To note, on November 29, Ukrainian Vorskla will host London Arsenal in the group stage of the Europa League, in which Armenia’s captain Henrikh Mkhitaryan plays. It should be noted that the English team has not yet made an official statement.