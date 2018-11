Robert Kocharyan’s defenders did not manage to prepare a motion for self-withdrawal, so the court gave them up to 17.45 hours to do so. Shortly before, the defense lawyer Hayk Alumyan told the journalists that they were given extra time, the motion will be submitted tomorrow at 12:00.

According to Kocharyan’s lawyer, the motion for self-withdrawal is conditioned by one fact.

“Tomorrow, when we decide, we will present it in detail,” he said without revealing any fact.