Bobby Moore voted greatest Sports Personality of the Year winner of all time

The poll, conducted by Radio Times to celebrate 65 years of BBC Sports Personality of the Year, saw England’s 1966 World Cup winning captain beat modern British greats including Sir Andy Murray and Lewis Hamilton to top spot.

Over 11,000 votes were cast after Radio Times called on readers to vote for their favourite Sports Personality winner ever.