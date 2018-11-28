Ara Babloyan to depart to St. Petersburg

Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan and his delegation comprising five lawmakers will depart to St. Petersburg, Russia on November 28 to participate in the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly Council session, its 48th Plenary Session, and committee sessions on legal affairs, defense and security, political affairs and international cooperation.

They will also attend an international conference on the 150th anniversary of the Declaration Renouncing the Use, in Time of War, of Explosive Projectiles Under 400 Grammes Weightinternational treaty and a scientific conference relating to economic security.

The Speaker’s delegation is composed of lawmakers Khosrov Harutyunyan, Hermine Naghdalyan, Karen Bekaryan and Koryun Nahapetyan.