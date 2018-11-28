Sarhat Petrosyan: We have done everything to destroy the corrupted cadastre

Sarhat Petrosyan, head of the Real Estate Cadastre Committee, summarizing 110 days of office said that these 110 days contained a very long process. Petrosyan mentioned that in a very short time they managed to fix the tasks to be implemented by the cadastre.

“We have three problems to solve: the elimination of all corruption risks, the problem of effectiveness and the third and the most important issue is the mapping of Armenia as a whole. The work style of the cadastre has changed and has become human-centered,” Petrosyan said.

Petrosyan thinks that the problems that have been ignored in the past are being brought to the visible field today.

“I have received a field that is hard to define as failed; it has been corruption, it has been an organized corruption, we have done everything to stop it. Today, I can say that there is no organized corruption,” said Petrosyan by adding that there will be revelations of illegal deals. He mentioned that the matter is about three million abuses.