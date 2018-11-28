Armenia’s chess M-16 team to meet with Portugal

At the Under-16 Chess Olympiad in Turkey, Armenia’s youth team is still among the followers of the leaders.

In the first round, our team lost to Switzerland (1.5: 2.5). After this Armenian team won Kyrgyz team (3.5: 0.5) and in the third round won Denmark’s team (2.5-1.5).

Our team has 4 points and is currently sharing the 8-20th places. The table is headed by four countries – Uzbekistan, the United States, India and Belarus. They have three victories and have 6 points each.

In today’s 4th round, Armenia’s youth team will compete with Portugal, which won Azerbaijan and Israel, was defeated by the United States.