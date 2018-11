Political scientist Levon Shirinyan, who heads the proportional list of the Democratic Party, announces that Artsakh’s issue is solved.

According to him, now it is necessary to think about the possibility of moving the East.

“Is it possible or not? So, I answer that question by saying we do not you want to be prepared for new genocides.”

And how to deal with the enemy’s aggressive statements and frontier tensions?

“Sell oligarch castles, buy tanks and move forward,” says Levon Shirinyan.