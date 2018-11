Magnus Carlsen – Fabiano Caruana will be playing the last 12th match today in London for the title of World Chess Champion title. The opponent of the champion’s title will play with white pieces.

The result of the draw was recorded in the previous 11 matches. The score is still equal to 5.5: 5.5.

The Caruana-Carlsen match will start at 19:00 Yerevan time. Chess fans can watch it live on our site.