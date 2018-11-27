Nune Sarkissian meets with Armenian community representatives in Warsaw

Armenian President Armen Sarkissian’s spouse Nune Sarkissian had a meeting with the Armenian community representatives in the Armenian Embassy in Poland, the Presidential Office reports.

The meeting touched upon the Armenian-Polish relations, the deepening of the bilateral cultural ties and the prospects on implementing joint programs. In particular, the meeting participants discussed the cooperation opportunities and implementation of joint programs with the Yerevan, My Love Foundation.

The Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora relations were also discussed during the meeting.

