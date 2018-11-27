Team of economics win in football competitions

The team of the Armenian State University of Economics won the futsal competitions held by the RA Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs in the “Student Sport Games -2018” program. The Yerevan State University won the second place and the third place was occupied by the Armenian State Institute of Physical Culture and Sports team.

The teams of 16 higher educational institutions of the Republic of Armenia participated in futsal competitions, which are being held under the program “Student Sports Games-2018.”