The crocodile of the zoo died, Ruben Abrahamyan, spokeswoman for the park, told “A1 +.”

Ruben Abrahamyan denied the information that the animal caregiver was dismissed.

To remind, this is not the only case of animal death in the zoo. On November 13, the zebra of the park died, too. According to laboratory findings, a large amount of arsenic content was found in the animal’s blood and urine.