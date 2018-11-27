Robert Ghevondyan: Russia is Armenia’s ally with all its consequences

In a telephone conversation with A1+, candidate for political sciences Robert Ghevondyan said that what happened between the Russian and Ukrainian forces in the Azov Sea has a local nature.

“I do not think that this incident will have any significant impact on Armenia. In any case, Ukraine is an ally of Azerbaijan. Russia is Armenia’s ally, with all its consequences,” concluded Ghevondyan.

To note, on November 25, Russian frontier guards took control of the Azov Sea with three Ukrainian ships approaching the Crimean coast.