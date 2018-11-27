LIVE. Campaign of Sasna Tsrer (video)

Sasna Tsrer Pan-Armenian party started its pre-election campaign from the National Assembly garden. The party’s slogan is “It’s time.”

Varuzhan Avetisyan, who heads the list of Sasna Tsrer, said that after many years the first legitimate elections will be held and the will of the society will be reflected to a considerable extent. The party has submitted a plan according to which the Parliament of the 7th convocation will be transitional.

“We have submitted a 2 year program. We plan to adopt a new Constitution during that period, “Avetisyan said.

Stepan Grigoryan, who is the second in the party list, said that Sasna Tsrer is coming, this is inevitable.

“We will support with our ideas. Most importantly, we will make the NA an ideological body. “