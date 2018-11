The “Citizen Decision” party launched a campaign with a march during which party members and supporters served tangerine to people.

According to Areg Tadevosyan, the action is symbolic. “It has a deep meaning, the first is the freshness. In our opinion, we are the power that brings freshness in the political arena. Second, if we open the tangerine, we will see that it is a symbol of unity, equitable distribution and justice.”