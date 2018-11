Pre-election campaign of Nikol Pashinyan and “My Step” continues in Aragatsotn province.

Within the framework of his visit to Aragatsotn region Nikol Pashinyan made an unexpected stop in Talin. Anna Hakobyan was with him. He was greeted by a large group of Talin residents, who served him candy and champagne. Speaking to Nikol Pashinyan, the residents talked about their concerns.