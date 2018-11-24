Snow on roads of Artik region

The Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies informs that on November 23, at 17:00, there is snow on the roads of Artik region.

The Vardenyants Pass is foggy, with a visibility of 50-60 meters. Berd-Chambarak highway is also foggy, as well as Jermuk, Saravan and Meghri mountain passes. The visibility is 100-150 meters.

All the interstate and republican roads are open.

