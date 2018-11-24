In December, Armenian chess “landing operation team” to appear in London

In December 2018, Armenian chess players will participate in the following international tournaments:

Levon Aronian will participate in the London Chess Classic tournament on December 11-17, according to the official website of the Armenian Chess Federation. Hrant Melkumyan, member of Armenian men’s chess team, Siranush Ghukasyan, member of women’s national chess team and FIDE master David Mirzoyan will compete in the FIDE Open tournament.

GMs Manuel Petrosyan, Vahe Baghdasaryan and IM Vahe Baghdasaryan will take part in the international tournament in Rome on December 2-9. They will then leave for Spain and participate in the tournament in the city of Sitges.

Armenian GM Gevorg Harutyunyan will take part in the regional international tournament in Chelyabinsk on December 7-17. Armenia’s champion Hayk Martirosyan will take part in Veinax Open in Zurich on December 26-30. Grandmasters Zaven Andriasyan and Samvel Ter-Sahakyan will take part in the international tournaments held in Montevideo, Italy, on December 27-31.

To add, only tournaments of adults are listed here. Particularly, Armenian junior team will participate in the U-16 Chess Olympiad in Turkey.