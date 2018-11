“We” (Menk) Alliance representatives Aram Sargsyan, Khachatur Kokobelyan, and Anzhela Khachatryan on Thursday met with Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Armenia, and the EU member states’ ambassadors who are accredited in the country.

They conferred on the forthcoming snap parliamentary election in Armenia, the platform of the alliance, Armenia-EU cooperation, and domestic policy, the alliance reports.