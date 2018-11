Teams of both boys and girls, consisting of pupils from 8-12 grades of the Artsakh Republic public schools, became winners in volleyball competitions in the Spartacus program.

The second place for the boys’ teams was occupied by the team of Lori region, the third place was taken by the team of Gegharkunik province. The second place in girls’ competitions was won by Aragatsotn province’s team and the third place was taken by the team of Kotayk region.