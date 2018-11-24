In the case of Manvel Grigoryan, there is a selective justice – lawyer

General Manvel Grigoryan’s lawyer stated that Grigoryan’s health condition is going through negative dynamics. “In the course of the day, his personal physician visits him and interferes because the negative dynamics are evident,” says Levon Baghdasaryan.

MP Manvel Grigoryan has serious health problems: cancer and diabetes. During his stay in prison, he started receiving insulin.

During these months, the defense has filed a petition to change the preventive measure of Manvel Grigoryan, but has not been satisfied.

“In the case of Manvel Grigoryan, there is a selective justice,” says the lawyer.

Another recourse to changing Manvel Grigoryan’s preventive measure will be discussed by Yerevan City Court of General Jurisdiction on December 7.