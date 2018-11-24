Sergey Smbatyan’s concert in Malta, USA and Russia kicks off

On November 23, the Maltese Philharmonic Orchestra will perform with the Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the Armenian State Symphonic Orchestra Sergey Smbatyan in the capital of Malta, Valetta. During the evening , the works of Maltese authors, and as well as a part of the great Armenian composer Aram Khachaturian’s Spartacus ballet will be presented.

And on November 24, the international concert of conductor Sergey Smbatyan with the Maltese Philharmonic Orchestra will launch. The concerts will take place in Malta’s capital, Valetta, in USA (Philadelphia, North Bethesda, New York), in the Russian Federation (Moscow, St. Petersburg).

The New York concert will take place in the famous Carnegie Hall. The meeting with the Moscow audience will take place at the Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory. And in St. Petersburg, the concert will take place at the Mariinsky Theater.

Well-known Austrian pianist Ingolf Wonder will perform with the orchestra.

Six symphonic concerts within the framework of the international symposium will be held on November 24 till December 7. The concert will present the works of Maltese composers Joseph Vella and Alexey Shor, as well as the Fifth Symphony of Dmitry Shostakovich.

The concert tour is organized in cooperation with the European Cultural Support Fund.