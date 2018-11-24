Donations to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund declining year after year

As we reported earlier, the Hayastan All Armenian Fund’s annual telethon in Los Angeles has raised 11,109,633 dollars. The Telethon 2018 ended at 10:00 Yerevan time, but at the same time donations were still being made and the number can grow. The money will be used to continue two significant infrastructure and energy-related projects in Artsakh that were started with last year’s telethon’s donations. In addition to the programs in Artsakh, the donations will also be directed for community infrastructures of Armenia.

Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made two separate donations to the fund – 1 million drams from the Prime Minister’s Fund, and another 500,000 drams from his personal account. Also, the National Security Service donated over 9.5 million AMD, while Vanetsyan donated his one month’s salary as a personal donation.

It is noteworthy that the amount accumulated year after year is decreasing. For example, the Telethon 2017 raised $ 12,505,456, and in 2016 – $ 15,428,777.