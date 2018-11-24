New stamp dedicated to 25th anniversary of Armenian dram

In the National Gallery of Armenia, “HayPost” CJSC put into circulation a new stamp dedicated to “Armenian Statehood. The 25th anniversary of the Armenian national currency.”

The stamp has a nominal value of AMD 230. It is printed in French “Cartor” printing house with a circulation of 30,000 copies. The author of the stamp design is the designer of “HayPost” CJSC David Dovlatyan.

This stamp differs by its form. It is round and completely shaped like a gold coin. In the center of the stamps the symbols of the Armenian Dram and is written the “25th ANNIVERSARY” in the Armenian and English languages. “NATIONAL CURRENCY OF THE REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA” is written in the marginal part of the stamp.

Release date: November 22, 2018

Designer: David Dovlatyan

Printing house: Cartor, France

The diameter of the stamp: 38,0 mm

Number of Printed stamps: 30 000