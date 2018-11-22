Banants decides to change its name

The official website of the club reports that Banants football club has decided to change its name.

In the selection of the new name, the club has appealed to fans of the team to participate in the voting and select one of the five names – Armenia, Urartu, Sebastia, Artsiv, Malatia.

The time will show what name the fans will choose, but it is worth mentioning that team with the name of Malatia had previously participated in the championship of Armenia, so it would make things confusing in the history of Armenian football.

As for the other names, it is already a matter of taste, but using the name of the country as a club name is not accepted in the football world.

A for the name Banants, it is written on the club’s website that Banants football club was founded on January 20, 1992, representing the Kotayk region. Banants was named after the founder Sargis Israelyan’s native village.