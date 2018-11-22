On November 22, 2018, a new stamp dedicated to Constantinople’s “Zhamanak” daily newspaper was put into circulation at the new technology development and training center of “HayPost” CJSC.

The stamp has a nominal value of AMD 100. It is printed in French “Cartor” printing house with a circulation of 30,000 copies. Designer of the stamp is Haypost CJSC designer David Dovlatyan.

Founders of the Zhamanak daily, Misak and Sargis Gochunyan brothers, are depicted on the stamp. The old building and logotype of Zhamanak daily are also presented on the stamp.