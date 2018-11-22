Snow on highways of Vayk and Meghri

RA Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies informs that on November 22, at 15:00, there is snow on the highways of Vayk and Meghri regions.

There is fog on the roads of Noyemberyan and Tavush, visibility is 70-100 meters.

Vardenis Pass is difficult to pass due to heavy snowfall.

Road construction contractors perform cleaning and salting on highways.

All the interstate and republican roads are open.

Citizens can receive complete and operative information on the interstate and republican roads both from the Ministry’s official website (www.mtcit.am, as well as

ard.am), and from the telephone numbers of the Ministry of Communications(010 – 56-25-33).