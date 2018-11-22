Problems of Institute of Literature to be revealed after upcoming elections

The 75th anniversary of the Institute of Literature will be celebrated on November 30. Today, director of the Institute Vardan Devrikyan presented the works done by the institute. According to the director, the institute today works on the history of Armenian literature and books on Armenian classics.

“We also work on Avetik Isahakyan’s collection. We have completed the whole volume of works by Levon Shant. We have to publish the folklore notes on Eastern Armenian literature, which has a scientific significance. In 2019, we must celebrate the 150th anniversary of Hovhannes Tumanyan and Komitas.”

Davrikyan did not refer much to the problems of the Literature Institute by promising that he would voice them after the snap elections. “The Institute has financial problems, printing problems, the state finances the studies, but does not allocate money for printing, we are applying to the State Science Committee for the financing. All the published works have been financed by the government,” Vardan Devrikyan answered “A1+’s” question.

“A1+” also inquired whether there were candidates of MPs from the Institute of Literature. “There are no candidates from the Institute of Literature, there are several active political figures, but they are more public. I would not like to be in the National Assembly, my knowledge of the field of science is a lot. Generally, members of science are, unfortunately, regarded in the post-Soviet Armenia as a social ones. I have expectations from both the new parliament and the government. I hope they will set clear problems for the science, like either we are doing or closing. After the elections, I will say what problems there are, the problems must be put clearly in front of science and be solved,” concluded director of the Literature Institute Vardan Devrikyan.