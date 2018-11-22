LGBT propagandists are funded from foreign funds – A. Ghukasyan (video)

More than a dozen people gathered in front of the government building to protest against homosexuality. The participants of the action were members and supporters of the “For Social Justice” party. According to party leader Arman Ghukasyan, their struggle is against homosexuality. He is convinced that homosexuality in Armenia is being funded by foreign funds.

“Money comes to our country from abroad, which is aimed at the propaganda of homosexuality.”

The action participants’ view, the state should take concrete steps to prevent propaganda of homosexuality, especially among juveniles.

Arman Ghukasyan underlined that they also applied to the former government, but they did not receive any response as well.

The party’s deputy chairman Tsovinar Kostanyan said they often are asked: “Where were you before? We have always been worried about this topic, we have always acted out and voiced our concern. We respect the rights of all, but we are against the propaganda.”

Tsovinar Kostanyan added that they expect the authorities to have a clear position on the issue.