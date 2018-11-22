Magnus Carlsen surpasses Garry Kasparov’s record

Magnus Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana have ended the game with a draw for the ninth consecutive time in the fight for the title of World Chess Champion in London.

As noted by statisticians, a new record has been set in chess history. In the past, a draw of eight such matches was recorded in 1995 during the match of Garry Kasparov and Viswanathan Anand. 23 years ago, this Indian Grandmaster “broke” this series, celebrating his first victory. Despite this fact, after the 18 games Garry Kasparov won the title of the world champion with the score of 10.5-7.5,

Magnus Carlsen – Fabiano Caruana has three rounds left befor the end of the fight. Chess players can already update the record stated above, as the 10th round will take place today, in the evening.