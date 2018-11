Armenian branch of World Wildlife Fund and “Oberton” music company present “Re: Spect the Nature” video, which outlines the problem of illegal logging in Armenia. Musicians Gor Sujyan (vocal), Tigran Sujyan (trumpet) and Mikael Voskanyan (rope) took part in the filming.

The video was shot within the framework of “Re” social music project. The goal of the project is to remind that music has more ideas than just entertainment. Through the project, problems are raised that need public attention.