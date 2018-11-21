Grandmaster Karen Movsisyan celebrates two victories

Karen Movsisyan, the only representative of Armenia in the 28th World Chess Championshipin Bled, Slovenia, started his performances successfully.

Our grandmaster has scored 2 points after two rounds and is leading in the group of chess players over the age of 50.

To add, 106 chess players from 41 countries are participating in this championship, of which 10 are grandmasters. Georgia’s representative Zurab Sturua has the highest rank among the participants, and our chess player is the second one in this term. The championship will end on November 29.